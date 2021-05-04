Fans of “Vikings” know Alexander Ludwig for his role as Bjorn Ironside, but they’re about to discover a whole new side to the Canadian actor now that he’s officially a country music artist signed to a major label.

On Tuesday, BBR Music Group/BMG announced the label had signed Ludwig to a global recording deal, with his self-titled debut EP set to drop on May 21.

Produced by fellow songwriters Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy (who are both members of Jason Aldean’s band) Ludwig’s new EP features “five songs that blend old-school twang with modern muscle,” notes the release, while a sneak peek at his new music can be seen right here.

Drawing inspiration from the work of such classic country stars as Alan Jackson, George Strait, along with such contemporary artists as Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Eric Church, the EP marks the followup to Ludwig’s 2020 single “Let Me Be Your Whiskey”.

“I’ve been drawn to country music since I was handed my first guitar at nine years old. Life is about the journey and I am so grateful to take these next steps in music with Loba, BBR Music Group/BMG and the community in Nashville and want to thank them for taking a chance and believing in me,” said Ludwig. “I can’t wait to share this music that represents a taste of what I love about country music.”

“Alexander is one of those rare individuals who excels at everything he does,” added Jon Loba, president of BMG Nashville. “A big reason is his work ethic. He never assumes anything will be handed to him and his music career is no exception. He’s been a long-time student of the genre and put in the time over the last several years coming to Nashville, spending time writing, learning from industry vets and honing his craft.”

In advance of the Alexander Ludwig EP’s release on May 21, BBR shared the tracklisting:

1. “Love Today”— (Greylan James, David Lee Murphy, Matt Roy)

2. “Sunset Town” — (Marv Green, David Lee Murphy, Justin Wilson)

3. “How It Rolls” — (Eric Arjes, Brad Tursi)

4. “Malibu Blue” — (Jonathan Singleton, Brad Tursi, Andrew Rollins)

5. “Summer Crazy”— (Alexander Ludwig, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Justin Wilson)

*Produced by Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy