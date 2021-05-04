Pink To Be Honored With ICON Award At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink is joining an elite group. The singer will be honored with the ICON Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Pink will be one of only nine other artists to receive the honor. The three-time BBMA winner will also perform at the show, broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23. This will be Pink’s first time performing on the Billboard Music Awards stage since 2016.

The ICON Award recognizes artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made a lasting mark on the music industry and Pink has done just that, with 33 entries on the charts including “Lady Marmalade,” “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” Pink told Billboard ahead of the big night. “Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

Pink will join previous honorees Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

