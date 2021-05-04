Elton John took advantage of his time in lockdown to get in shape and better himself. The 74-year-old legendary musician spoke on the “Deeney Talks” podcast about his lifelong struggles with body image and focusing on himself in quarantine.

“I’ve always had a weight issue and a body-conscious issue and I think it takes a long time for you to come to terms with that,” John shared. “I don’t think I ever will.”

Knowing his own struggles, John, who suffers from Type B Diabetes, decided to focus on his health amid the pandemic.

“I’m probably my really fittest I’ve been in a long, long time, and I feel great,” he said. “There’s no point in moaning about it, no point in moaning about being overweight. You’ve got to do something about it.”

For John that was consulting a nutritionist and getting active. He said he enjoys playing tennis and walking in the pool and has walked 42 miles since the start of the year.