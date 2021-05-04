“WandaVision” almost featured a cameo from Doctor Strange.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about why Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero didn’t end up making an appearance on the Disney+ series.

“Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Dr. Strange,'” he admitted. “But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do.”

Feige added, “We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works.'”

The decision to not have Doctor Strange in the series came after the studio had already signed Benedict Cumberbatch to a deal that would have had him appear.

In the end, though, the producers had his character written out, which also meant rewriting parts of the upcoming film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

Feige says that ultimately the Marvel process is “a wonderful combination of very dedicated coordination, and chaos. Chaos magic.”