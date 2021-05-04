Caitlyn Jenner is fighting to “reclaim” California’s “true identity” in a new governor campaign-launch video.

It was announced last month that Jenner was in the running to replace current Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election, with her now releasing her first ad.

Jenner discusses the “American Dream” in the vid, also calling herself a “compassionate disrupter” fighting against “elitist” career politicians.

She shares in a voiceover, “The American Dream grew up here, yet career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream. It’s been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark, burned down. The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They’ve taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom.

“I came here with a dream 48 years ago, to be the greatest athlete in the world,” Jenner adds over clips of her as an athlete in the 1970s as she won an Olympic gold medal. “Now I enter a different kind of race, arguably my most important one yet: to save California.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Tells Joy Behar ‘Don’t Sweat It’ After Apology For Misgendering Pronouns On ‘The View’

Jenner shows images of homelessness, fires, and closed businesses in the clip.

“I want to carry the torch for the parents who had to balance work and their child’s education, for business owners who are forced to shut down, for pastors who are not able to be with their congregation, for the family who lost their home in a fire, for an entire generation of students who lost a year of education.

“This past year has redefined our career politicians as elitists,” Jenner goes on, showing clips of Newsom dining indoors without a mask and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting a hair salon during lockdown last year.

“California is facing big hurdles. Now, we need leaders who are unafraid to leap to new heights, who are unafraid to challenge and to change the status quo,” she says, while showing magazine covers of her from August 1976 and July 2016.

“California — it’s time to reopen our schools, reopen our businesses, reopen the golden gates, so I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat — I’m ready to be governor for all Californians. Together we’ll restore and renew the California dream.”