Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Aidy Bryant lived out her nightmare filming the “Electric Slide” solo.

The “Saturday Night Live” star, 33, joined Jimmy Fallon on the “Tonight Show” for a laugh-out-loud conversation about filming a dance scene on her hit comedy series, “Shrill”.

“You think you know the ‘Electric Slide’, don’t ya?” she asked the audience.

As Bryant explained, she and three of her “Shrill” co-stars were supposed to learn the moves together but when the “I Feel Pretty” star had issues with a costume, her co-star perfected the dance first.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz Defends Donald Trump Following Impeachment Trial

And later, when it was time to shoot she went blank.

“It was the most intimate, raw, nightmarish panic I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” she said. “Suddenly I found myself being like, ‘What is a grapevine? What is a little shimmy?’ I’m like raw terror, looking into this man’s eyes.”

“Solo Electric Slide?” Bryant added. “It’ll chill you to your damn bones.”

RELATED: Aidy Bryant Warns ‘SNL’ Host Dan Levy The Show ‘Better Be Funny’ In New Promo

After 10 takes, Bryant laughed, “I survived… it looked great on camera.”

“Saturday Night Live” returns this Saturday with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Rodrigo will pair up on May 15 and Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X will finish off season 46 on May 22.

“SNL” airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 PT on Global.