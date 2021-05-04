As any “Star Wars” fan worth their salt already knows, Tuesday, May 4 has come to be known as “Star Wars” Day, a play on the famous phrase “may the Force be with you.”

To mark the fourth of May, Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mother, the late Carrie Fisher, and did it adorably.

The “American Horror Story” star shared some photos on Instagram of her baby son Kingston, whom and fiancé Austen Rydell welcomed in September.

In the pics, Kingston is wearing a “Star Wars” onesie featuring the image of his late grandmother in costume as Princess Leia.

In another photo, Kingston is watching one of Fisher’s “Star Wars” scenes on a laptop while wearing a cap that mimics Leia’s iconic double-bun hairstyle.

Back in December, Lourd shared another sweet tribute to her mom, to mark the fourth anniversary of her death.

“Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone,” she wrote in the caption to a photo of herself and Fisher that she shared on Instagram.