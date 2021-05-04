Alicia Silverstone spoke about reuniting with her “Clueless” co-stars during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson mentioned how it had been the 25th anniversary of the much-loved 1995 flick last year, asking whether Silverstone, who played Cher in the movie, had kept in touch with the cast.

The actress explained how she met up with Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Breckin Meyer in Chicago not too long ago after not seeing them for a long time.

The actors appeared at a reunion panel at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in March 2019.

She shared, “I was so lucky to be with those three, they are so funny. They made fun of me a lot because we all had to go on stage to talk about the film,” adding that there were bits that she’d forgotten.

Silverstone went on, “But I had the best time with those guys.”

The star’s comments come after she told Vogue in August that “Clueless” was the start of her interest in fashion.

“Before ‘Clueless’, I didn’t have any interest or understanding about fashion,” Silverstone said. “The clothes are the star of the film – or at least the co-star!”