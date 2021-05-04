Vivica A. Fox is sharing some advice with Khloe Kardashian.

During a new episode of her “Cocktails With Queens” series, the actress spoke about the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star being in an on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Instagram Commenter: ‘Only Insecure People Tear Other People Down’

As many fans know, Thompson has been caught in multiple cheating scandals, including one involving long-time Kardashian pal Jordyn Woods. Most recently, new allegations against Thompson involve an Instagram model named Sydney Chase.

“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” Fox said.

RELATED: Kim And Khloe Kardashian Talk The Family’s Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner On ‘KUWTK’

She continued, “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean… At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?”

While Kardashian and Thompson have never confirmed they are back together, during the most recent season of “KUWTK” the pair discussed welcoming a second child via surrogate. The reality star and basketball player are already parents to daughter True, 3.