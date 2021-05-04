Will Smith is vowing to get back into fighting shape, and he’s inviting fans to witness his transformation as it happens.

On Tuesday, YouTube Originals announced that Smith had signed on to headline a new six-part unscripted series that would follow his journey to get fit.

The announcement comes one day after Smith posted a not-at-all-flattering photo of his dad-bod physique, along with the admission that he’s “in the worst shape of my life.”

According to a press release, the upcoming series — tentatively titled “Best Shape of My Life” — is described as “the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more.”

Smith won’t be going it alone, however; along the way he’ll be assisted by a cast of guest stars including scientists, fitness experts, pro athletes and YouTube creators.

In conjunction with the announcement, Smith once again took to Instagram to share a video of himself letting it all hang out while posing in a bathing suit.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” Smith wrote in the caption. “No more midnight muffins… this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

Smith’s chronicle of his road to fitness is expected to premiere sometime next year.