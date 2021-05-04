Andrew Garfield is setting the record straight once and for all about those “Spider-Man: No Way Home” rumours.

Fans are convinced that past Spider-Man actors Garfield and Tobey Maguire are returning for the upcoming flick. However, Garfield has some disappointing news.

During an appearance on the ‎”Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the actor insisted after host Josh Horowitz said he didn’t want to “ruin” anything, “There isn’t anything to ruin! It’s so crazy. It’s f**king hilarious to me.”

Adding, “I see how often ‘Spider-Man’ is trending and people freaking out about a thing, and I’m just like, ‘Guys… Guys, guys, guys. I recommend that you chill.’ I can’t speak for anything apart from myself, they might be doing something but I ain’t got a call.”

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

As Horowitz questioned whether there was really nothing to say, Garfield laughed, “Haven’t I just said that? I did not get a call.”

Continuing, “Listen, I would’ve gotten a call by now. That’s all I’m saying. I don’t want to ruin anything [potentially happening]… maybe they’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey, people want this.'”

Meanwhile, the rumour mill has been going crazy for months now, with current Spider-Man Tom Holland also side-stepping questions in an interview with Variety.

He recently insisted of Garfield and Maguire’s possible appearances in the film: “Beats me, I don’t know. If they are, they never told me yet.”