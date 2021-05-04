Andrew Garfield is setting the record straight once and for all about those “Spider-Man: No Way Home” rumours.
Fans are convinced that past Spider-Man actors Garfield and Tobey Maguire are returning for the upcoming flick. However, Garfield has some disappointing news.
During an appearance on the ”Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the actor insisted after host Josh Horowitz said he didn’t want to “ruin” anything, “There isn’t anything to ruin! It’s so crazy. It’s f**king hilarious to me.”
Adding, “I see how often ‘Spider-Man’ is trending and people freaking out about a thing, and I’m just like, ‘Guys… Guys, guys, guys. I recommend that you chill.’ I can’t speak for anything apart from myself, they might be doing something but I ain’t got a call.”
Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p
— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021
As Horowitz questioned whether there was really nothing to say, Garfield laughed, “Haven’t I just said that? I did not get a call.”
Continuing, “Listen, I would’ve gotten a call by now. That’s all I’m saying. I don’t want to ruin anything [potentially happening]… maybe they’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey, people want this.'”
Meanwhile, the rumour mill has been going crazy for months now, with current Spider-Man Tom Holland also side-stepping questions in an interview with Variety.
He recently insisted of Garfield and Maguire’s possible appearances in the film: “Beats me, I don’t know. If they are, they never told me yet.”