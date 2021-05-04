Click to share this via email

Drake is raising a basketball superstar.

The Canadian rapper, 34, who is also the Global Ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, shared an adorable video to an Instagram story on Tuesday, showing off his 3-year-old son Adonis shooting hoops inside of a gym.

In the clip, the youngster wears an adorable blue sweatsuit and matching sneakers while dribbling around the court and sinking a couple of impressive shots.

Drake is heard in the background cheering on his toddler after each dunk.

In another post, Drake shared another look at Adonis watching LeBron James.

Drizzy previously showed off Adonis’ basketball skills, and while he rarely posts photos and videos of his son, the “Nice For What” artist celebrated Adonis sinking three baskets in a row.

Champagne Papi shares the little one with Sophie Brussaux.