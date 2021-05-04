Bowen Yang isn’t afraid to mix serious issues into his comedy.

The star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is one of four stars on the new cover Entertainment Weekly‘s Pride issue, along with Lil Nas X, MJ Rodriguez and Lena Waithe.

In the issue, Yang opens up about his show-stealing segment on “Weekend Update” this season addressing the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“If it’s not going to be us, then who will it be?” he recalls thinking with co-writers Celeste Yim and Sudi Green. “It was a very emotional experience to write. On average, people work on two to three things a week; that was the only thing I worked on that week. I had spent seven hours on that first draft. It was really hard.… I had never been that microscopic with a piece more than I [was] with this.”

He continues, “I just remember having this crazy vulnerability hangover in the days after, and I still am in that place. The whole point of the piece was we have to move past cursory acknowledgment of the problem. And that was the only thing I was in in the whole show. That messed with me. I was like, ‘Okay, I got wheeled out to do my little Asian bit, what does that mean?’ I just had a million different thoughts swirling around.”

Yang also talks about the exhausting schedule behind-the-scenes at “SNL”.

“The fact that Kristen Wiig is telling me that she also had bad weeks is crazy!” he says. “There’s this very strong, shared, core understanding of experience of working there, and she knew that I would relate to that. She didn’t have to ask me, ‘Are you having a good time?'”

In her profile, Waithe talks about the new season of “Master of None”, which sees her taking over the lead role from star Aziz Ansari.

“We didn’t want it to be my life or Aziz’s life. It came from us talking to other people about their relationships and what they go through…. There are gonna be people that assume, ‘This is your life,’ but it can’t be because we started writing it before my life went through its changes,” she says. “But that’s why we wanted to write it, because you never know where your life might be five years or 10 years later. You have all these ideas about what your love will be like and what your marriage will be and then you actually live it and experience it and learn so much.”

Rodriguez teases the upcoming third and final season of “Pose”, telling EW, “I hope every season that we’ve done has changed the game, but now we’ve got to go out with a bang!”

She adds of her experience on the show, “I got to really showcase the work that I’ve always wanted to showcase as an actress, and not just shine light on the industry, but shine light on women who don’t get noticed within the industry.”

Finally, Lil Nas X talks about the hesitation he had in releasing his song and video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name”.

“At first I was really afraid of alienating any of my straight fans,” he says. “But then it was kind of like, if they feel offended, they were never really here for me. They were here for whatever version of myself they made up in their head.”

