Queen Elizabeth has launched a new beer line.

As People magazine reports, Buckingham Palace revealed that the royal has approved the sale of beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The line of booze has been procured locally by Barsham Brewery in Norfolk, debuting two new brews, a traditional English “bitter” and a Golden IPA. Both use organic Laureate Spring barley grown on Sandringham’s rolling farmland in their recipe.

The bottles, which also bear the Sandringham name, are available for purchase at the Sandringham gift shop.

“Made in the UK for the Sandringham Estate,” the label reads, via People. “The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for Pheasants, Hares, Owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats.”

Sandringham’s gift shop already sells its own gin, which is made in a distillery on the estate. The distillery already makes the Celebration Gin but on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced its new Sloe Gin.

“Handpicked sloe berries are steeped in our classic Buckingham Palace Dry Gin revealing a unique and intense fruit flavour,” the Palace writes on social media.

The proceeds of the Sloe Gin will go to help preserve the Queen’s extensive art collection.