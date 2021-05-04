Elon Musk will hosting this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live”, an announcement that was met with immediate backlash.

That even extended to members of the “SNL” cast, with Bowen Yang, Chris Redd and Andrew Dismukes voicing their displeasure on social media.

One “SNL” star who’s not questioning having the controversial billionaire hosting the show is “Weekend Update” co-anchor and co-head writer Michael Che.

On Tuesday, Che appeared on radio show “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new HBO Max comedy series “That Damn Michael Che”, and host Charlamagne tha God brought up the criticism that’s hit the show due to the Tesla CEO’s hosting debut.

“I don’t know, I think white people just don’t like their billionaires for some reason,” Che said. “It’s weird because we love our billionaires. If Oprah or Tyler Perry was coming, we’d be all excited about it. But for whatever reason, I don’t know, I think it’s a little embarrassing when they realize how much wealth they actually have. But I, you know, it’s the richest man in the world. Of course I wanna meet him.”

In fact, Che insisted that the controversy ultimately has positive ramifications for the show.

“I think that’s what makes the show exciting, honestly,” Che said. “He’s been on other shows before. … I think it’s a good thing, though. I think it means people still care about the show in some way, at least, because they wouldn’t know if they didn’t care.”

Elon Musk will be joined by musical guest Miley Cyrus on the May 8 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.