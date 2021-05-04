Following the death of her younger brother, Hunter McGrady is honouring Tynan.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the model announced Tynan died on May 1, just weeks before graduating from college.

Posting a series of photos of herself, Tynan and their siblings, McGrady wrote, “The most gut-wrenching words I’ve ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to. My chest is heavy and I feel like I’ll never breathe again, I don’t know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st.”

She added, “The most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known. If you know me you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life.”

Tynan was about to graduate from San Francisco State University with a computer engineering degree.

“I’ve never known someone to be so passionate about computer engineering, coding, cars, and gaming. He was knowledgeable about this stuff beyond belief, he would show me his homework and I felt like Einstein was showing me something,” she wrote.

“There is no telling why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short,” McGrady continued. “I’m so grateful for beautiful the 23 years God gave us with him. I know we will meet again because the Bible says so.”

Fellow members of the modelling community including, Iskra Lawrence and Tess Holliday, sent their condolences.