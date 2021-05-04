Click to share this via email

Prince William is sharing some inside details about Princess Charlotte’s birthday party.

The little royal turned 6 over the weekend and celebrated with her mom Kate Middleton, father Prince William, brothers Prince George and Prince Louis and other family.

During his visit to Babcock Vehicle Engineering to learn about the company’s important role during the COVID-19 pandemic, William chatted with the company’s lead HR business partner Jenna Jackson about Charlotte’s festivities.

“She had a lovely day, thank you,” the Duke of Cambridge said, reports Hello!. “Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over.”

He added, “They grow up very fast. It was great fun.”

William and Kate shared an official portrait last week ahead of Charlotte’s birthday, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

Charlotte’s birthday came just days after William and Kate celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.