Two original cast members are saying goodbye to “The Flash”.

Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon, and Tom Cavanagh — whose character work includes Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and versions of Harrison Wells — will not return for season eight.

Cavanagh actually teased his departure at the end of season six back in February. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production, however, he instead made a quiet regular season exit following Season seven, episode three, “Mother”. He is still performing as a guest star.

Valdes will officially leave the show at the conclusion of season seven.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,“ executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline.

“Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love,” Wallace continued. “Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

“The Flash” has already been renewed for season eight.