Mario Lopez and the cast of “Saved by the Bell” have not forgotten about Dustin Diamond.

Diamond was one of only two original cast members, along with Dennis Haskins, to not appear in Peacock’s 2020 revival of the beloved TV sitcom. Following Diamond’s passing in February, Lopez confirmed that the show will honour their late friend.

“We’re planning something special we haven’t gotten into yet,” Lopez told Yahoo! Entertainment.

“We’re going to have our first table read in about a week or so, but we are planning something special,” Lopez added. “We’re ready to start up again in June and I will be in all those episodes.”

Diamond and Lopez starred together in the original “Saved by the Bell” series as Samuel “Screech” Powers and Albert Clifford “A.C.” Slater, respectively, between 1989 and 1993.

Season two of the “Saved by the Bell” revival was renewed earlier this year for 10 more episodes.

Diamond, 44, died on February 1 shortly after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.