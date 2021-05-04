Brothers Osborne fans are floored by the Tennessee House of Representatives decision to block a motion to honour T.J. Osborne after he came out as gay.

The motion passed unanimously through the Senate; however, Republicans in the state’s House of Representatives put an end to its prospect on Tuesday. Rep. Jeremy Faison, chair of the House Republican Caucus, is responsible for blocking the motion.

Faison cited a procedural objection; however, many point to his hisotry of supporting anti-LGBTQ legislation.

RELATED: TJ Osborne On How He’s Been Received Since Coming Out As Gay

We’ve lived in this state for over half of our lives. @JeremyFaison4TN honored Ben Shapiro who doesn’t even live here. Jeremy, let’s have lunch one day. On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person. https://t.co/00w2rdwCec — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) May 4, 2021

“We’ve lived in this state for over half of our lives,” Brothers Osborne said in a tweet, tagging Faison. “@JeremyFaison4TN honoured Ben Shapiro who doesn’t even live here. Jeremy, let’s have lunch one day. On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person.”

Fellow country singer Kacey Musgraves also expressed her disappointment

“Massively disappointed in TN House Republicans for blocking my friend @TJOsborne for being honoured because HE’S GAY!?”

RELATED: Country Duo Brothers Osborne Open Up About Life In The Spotlight

WATCH: “We have some concerns.” @JeremyFaison4TN and the @tnhousegop block a resolution to honor out gay country music star TJ Osborne of the @brothersosborne for no reason other than blatant bigotry and spite. It passed the senate 30-0.

So much hate in our state. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/feOo5tAG9f — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 4, 2021

“We have some concerns on this SJR, and I’d like to send it back to naming and designating,” Faison argued. “It wasn’t heard in committee, and I feel like it needs to be.”

The Tennessee Holler, a progressive account, noted that “the resolution is sent to a committee that has closed for the year.”

“A lot of SJRs are not heard in committees and we vote on ’em,” Democratic legislator Rep. Antonio Parkinson argued. “We voted on a couple of them today, as a matter of fact… The country music artist, TJ Osborne? We’re talking about a country music singer, y’all. C’mon.”