Reese Witherspoon has a Major problem on her hands.

Witherspoon, 45, came home to find that her black Labrador puppy, Major, snacked down on her couch. “The Morning Show” actress detailed her discovery on her Instagram Stories.

In one video, Witherspoon spots a large hole in the bottom corner of the couch: “Wait! What is this?”

“Major, who ate the couch? Who did that? Did you do that?” the actress asks her dog in the second video. The adorable black Lab simply turned his head away.

Witherspoon welcomed Major to the family back in January.

“Welcome to our family, Major!” she captioned an Instagram post earlier this year.