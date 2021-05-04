Joe Jonas has been loving parenthood with wife Sophie Turner and daughter Willa.

Jonas, 31, and Turner, 25, have kept quiet when it comes to their 9-month-old daughter. The pair rarely speak about their child and have kept photos away from the public eye. In an interview with “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, the singer dished on pandemic parenthood.

“It’s been forced time at home,” Jonas said. “I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and travelling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

“I’m so thankful and grateful,” the Jonas Brothers member added, teasing how “Naps are nice. All-around.”

Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner started dating in 2016. They got engaged in Oct. 2017 and tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They held a second wedding in Paris, France that June and welcomed their daughter in July 2020.

