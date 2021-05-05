Click to share this via email

Adele’s friends and family have been celebrating the singer’s 33rd birthday Wednesday with some incredible throwback snaps.

The singer’s makeup artist Michael Ashton was among those sharing a sweet message, posting a series of photos from over the years.

He also poked fun at the pair previously taking pics with their Blackberry phones.

Author Laura Dockrill also treated fans to a never-before-seen snap, showing Adele dressed as George Michael.

The singer donned a leather jacket, wig, and sunglasses in the photo, while Dockrill posed in a Beetlejuice costume behind her.

Dockrill’s caption included, “Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat.”

Fans last saw Adele on screen during her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” back in October.