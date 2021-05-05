Elon Musk is hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and Pete Davidson is viewing it as an opportunity.

On Tuesday night, the comedian appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and was asked if he’d met Musk before.

“I haven’t met him yet. I’m having dinner with him tonight and Lorne [Michaels],” Davidson told him, “so I will meet him. I’m really excited. I’m going to ask him for a Tesla or some s**t.”

He even imagined how exactly he would pop the question.

“Be like, ‘Hey, Mother’s Day is coming up. My mom, you know, it would be cool,'” Davidson joked.

But Meyers then pointed out that after asking for the Tesla as a Mother’s Day gift, he might actually feel obligated to give the car to his mom.

“Well, I would disguise it as a gift for my mom, so he gives it and then, as soon as she drives it once or twice, I would take it,” Davidson laughed.

When asked if he would go to space with Musk, Davidson responded, “100 per cent.”

The comedian also addressed some of the controversy over Musk’s hosting gig, telling Meyers, “That guy’s a genius. I don’t know why people are freaking out. They’re like, ‘I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting.’ And I’m like, ‘The guy that makes the Earth better kind of, makes cool things and sends people to Mars?'”

Davidson also talked about his phone call with Eminem after doing a parody on “SNL” of the rapper’s song “Stan”.

“It went, I think, as good as it could go,” the comedian recalled. “Those [sketches] were written by the great Dan Bulla and Steven Castillo—great ‘SNL’ writers—and [Chris] Redd. Eminem said a couple nice things about me and I, of course, heard them and I reached out. I was like, ‘I would just like to say thank you,’ and I just hit him up and said ‘Thanks.’

“He was like, ‘Yeah, man, you really did that. When I saw ‘Stu’ on script, I didn’t know how it was gonna go. But after you did that, it was fire.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thank you so much, you’re the coolest,’ and then I just hung up as quick as possible. That’s all you need. You don’t wanna, like, anything more.… Get out as soon as you can.”

Elon Musk will be joined by musical guest Miley Cyrus on the May 8 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.