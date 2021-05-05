Michael Che discusses Colin Jost’s wedding to Scarlett Johansson, Elon Musk’s controversial “Saturday Night Live” appearance, and more on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Che, who previously said he was going to ruin “Weekend Update” co-host Jost and Johansson’s special day, admits he decided not to after seeing that they’re just “normal” people.

“I got there and it was just a ‘normal people’ wedding,” Che jokes. “It turns out they’re, like, actually normal, and it was sweet I was like, ‘I can’t mess this wedding up. I just let them have their day.'”

Even Jost’s parents expected something from their son’s co-host.

The star tells DeGeneres, “They were like, ‘Hey, why didn’t you ruin the wedding? I thought you were going to ruin the wedding, you said you were going to ruin the wedding.’ I was like, ‘You wanted me to?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, we were looking forward to it.’”

“Now, I feel like maybe I dropped the ball,” he adds.

Che admits he never actually had a crazy wedding present for Jost despite keeping him on his toes by saying he did.

“I didn’t ruin his wedding — I feel like I kinda let him down — so now I feel like I gotta ruin the marriage, maybe,” Che says.

Jost and Johansson tied the knot in October after getting engaged in May 2019. They’d been dating for two years.

DeGeneres also asks Che about guest host Elon Musk’s upcoming controversial “SNL” appearance and the ensuing backlash.

“Well, I was all on board for it until I found out that, like, did you know he’s rich?” Che jokes. “Yeah, now I’m, like, against it. I wish they would have told me that before.”

He says it’s “gonna be interesting.”

Che continues, “It’s cool that people care about who’s on the show. I think that’s what makes it kind of cool.

“The show’s been on for 46 years and people still care about who’s being booked. I think that’s kind of dope.”

Plus, Che chats about becoming a first-time homeowner and tells DeGeneres he’s convinced there’s a bobcat on the loose on his property.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.