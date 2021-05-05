Fans might remember that Bekah Martinez made headlines for being reported missing to police before her season of “The Bachelor” aired.

On Tuesday night, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to reveal the “actual story” behind the missing person’s report, and it all started with the decision to work on a weed farm when she needed cash after filming the season.

“The girl I was with got kicked off the farm and I had been using her phone to stay in contact with my parents bc it was the only one that had service,” Martinez explained. “She got mad i wouldn’t leave with her when she got kicked out so she texted my mom that I was being held hostage [by] meth heads with knives and then stopped replying.”

The night before Martinez finally left the farm to get better cell service, her parents filed the missing person’s report.

“Literally the night they filed the missing report with the sheriffs I couldn’t sleep and was tossing and turning for hours,” she recalled. “And the next morning I got up and told everyone I had to leave immediately (just had a weird feeling) even though I hadn’t been paid yet. When I got to cell service I got an earful (for good reason).”

Martinez continues, “Someone recognized me from ‘The Bachelor’ and the story BLEW UP. Like seriously… blew up. It went international. But the facts were all f**ked up. Some people thought I lied to my mom told her I was on a weed farm when I was really on ‘The Bachelor’??”

The story even landed her an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where she kept the story as simple as possible.

“But the actual story was so long and confusing that I just told all the media outlets that I had to go to my friend’s weed farm to ‘get away and relax’ after filming ‘The bachelor’ and I didn’t have service and so my mom thought I was missing [neutral-face emoji],” Martinez admitted. “So a lot of people thought I was an a**hole for that lol.”

Finally, she added, “I’m sorry that my parents had to endure that horrible 24 hours, and I definitely never talked to that girl again.”