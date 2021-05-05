Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a controversial figure, and nobody expected that less than he did.

On Tuesday, the chief medical advisor to President Biden appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and he talked about being the target of controversy and public attack, including by former president Trump.

“I never would have imagined when I was training in medicine,” Dr. Fauci told Kimmel, “That we would reach a situation where there would be such extraordinary divisiveness in the country.”

In leading the American task force to fight COVID-19, the highly regarded infectious diseases expert has even faced death threats from members of the public.

“I consider the country as my patient, metaphorically, where [I] really want to take care of them,” Dr. Fauci said. “It was a real jolt and a shock early on when you get completely criticized and attacked because you’re saying things that is trying to save the lives and preserve the health of people.”