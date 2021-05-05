“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end and the emotions are flowing.

In a preview of this Thursday’s new episode, Kris Jenner and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian break the news to their crew that the show will be ending.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Character Revealed

“Because we love you guys all so much and it’s almost like ripping off a Band-Aid,” an emotional Kris says. “We just wanted to tell you in person that we won’t be going forward with filming the show anymore.”

The momager starts to cry as she adds, “This journey’s been the most incredible thing that we’ve ever done. And we can’t even express the appreciation that we have for you along the way.”

Khloé, also tearing up, says, “I know we’re all really, really grateful. And when it’s happy, it’s happy. But when people are there for you when life f**king sucks, that’s what matters.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Tearfully Confesses She’s ‘Ready’ To Be Happy Again Amid Kanye West Split In New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

In a confessional, Khloé adds, “From divorces to transitions to literally my vagina out while my baby was being born, the list goes on and on and on. I have such a security blanket in these people. And, you know, to not have that anymore, it’s a big thing.”

Kim, meanwhile, sobs as she tells the gathered crew, “I just want you guys to know like how much we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you, for spending time away from your families to be with our crazy family.”