Saweetie’s split from Quavo has been the talk of the internet community, but the “Best Friend” rapper is more focused on staying icy.

Saweetie, 27, sits down with W Magazine for volume 3 of the “Music” issue. The chart-topping rapper had a highly publicized split from Migos rapper Quavo, but she is keeping her eyes on the real prize: her career.

“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” she says of the breakup tweet that ignited an internet frenzy. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photoshoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.

“Work is what I love most,” she continues. “What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience. I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot.”

Saweetie also dishes on her upcoming album, Pretty B**ch Music.

“The world is going to be shocked by my new music,” she asserts. “From now on, I think they’re going to be shocked by everything I do. Shocked in a good way. Shocked in a way that makes the world pay attention.”