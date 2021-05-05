Click to share this via email

Eboni K. Williams made her “Real Housewives of New York City” debut on the season 13 premiere Tuesday, and fans are already loving her.

Williams then appeared alongside her co-stars on “Watch What Happens Live” and dished on what her first season of the show has been like.

Andy Cohen put her on the spot, asking her several quick-fire questions regarding her co-stars.

In terms of who has got the best style of the group, Williams picked Ramona Singer “because we have the same style.”

When asked whom she disagreed with the most, she said, “Maybe Lu” [Luann de Lesseps].

She called Leah McSweeney the “biggest drama queen,” and said Sonja Morgan was “the closest” to being her “intellectual equal.”

See some of the fan reaction to Williams’ big “RHONY” introduction below.

Who else LOVES Eboni K Williams so far?! 😍🔥 I feel like she’s gonna be a fabulous addition to #RHONY loving her vibe. pic.twitter.com/xSUfP1vO4l — Chic c’est la vie 🍋 (@NYHOUSEWIVESFAN) May 5, 2021

Her name is Eboni K Williams and she’s breathing life into this show. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/fvjcYJGB4G — The Real Housechives (@realhousechives) May 5, 2021

Eboni K. Williams, thats it, thats the tweet! #RHONY — Real Seperated Housewife of AL. (@laughfunnyhaha) May 5, 2021

Eboni K. Williams is kicking black history on the #RHONY Watching because of her! — Yvonne Chase 🇧🇸 (@ItsYvonneChase) May 5, 2021

Williams was also praised for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask and a sweatshirt printed with the first names of the Central Park Five, the Black and Latino youths who were wrongfully convicted of assaulting a woman in 1989, during her introduction.