Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have quite the family pack.

Duff and Koma, both 33, welcomed Duff’s third child and Koma’s second in late March. The “Lizzy McGuire” star dished on what it’s like to be a mother of three to son Luca Cruz, 9, (with ex Mike Comrie) and daughters Banks Violet, 2, and Mae James, one month.

“I have help, but babies just want their mom,” Duff told People. “Even Luca is still like, ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’ Mom cooks the thing the right way, and Mom packs the bag the right way. It’s crazy.”

“It’s a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix,” she continued. “A lot of people have been like, ‘That third kid really gets you.’ And they’re right!”

Getting married again was never really on the table for Duff, who spent six years married to Canadian NHL player Comrie, but one engagement ring really caught her eye.

“It wasn’t the idea of marriage that was so awful, it was the idea of divorce that was awful,” Duff said of her relationship with Koma. “We were always joking like, when we’re 60, our kids will be grown, and we’ll get married on a beach somewhere.

“Then I saw this really pretty ring on Instagram, and I screengrabbed it, and I sent it to him, like, ‘Maybe this will be pretty on my young, cute, hand as opposed to an old, wrinkly hand at 60.’”

Duff also dished on the tabloid-fuelled beef between her and fellow child star Lindsay Lohan after Lohan started dating Duff’s ex, Aaron Carter.

“Things would come out about me or the feud all the time. That stuff is so silly, but it was really crazy back then,” she tells People. “I remember being like, ‘This is swallowing me whole.’”