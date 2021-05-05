Raising kids is tough but rewarding work.

In a new episode of “Coach Conversations”, Ciara and Gwyneth Paltrow sat down to have a conversation about all the ups and downs of motherhood.

“I think, as mothers, we have to really be careful not to judge other mothers in their process and in their decisions, and we have to be supportive of each other,” said Paltrow. “It’s so important to understand that all moms are doing their best.”

“As parents, your job is never-ending,” Ciara responded. “It can be mentally challenging for any mom, no matter how great you are, no matter how awesome your kids are. Something that I enjoyed in our conversation was encouraging moms to know that the imperfect moments are actually a part of the perfect process of motherhood. It’s okay to have the not-so-pretty days in parenting and in motherhood; it’s important to remind every mom about that.”

She added, “And sometimes you’ve got to just take a deep breath. When the days are hectic, I just literally take a deep breath. I take a pause before responding to my kids. Ten times out of 10, you make it through the day.”

Talking about her experience of becoming a mother, Paltrow said, “I’ll never forget when I had my daughter Apple, the incredible rush of love that I had for her. I said to my mother, almost in shock, ‘Do you love me this much?’ It reframed completely how I saw motherhood.”

The pair also talked about dancing, and Ciara noted, “The moms in my family know how to move,” to which Paltrow joked, “Not in my family, we’re stiff, old, white ladies.”