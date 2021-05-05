The Hollywood Reporter is giving a nod to the year’s most fashion-forward figures.

Law Roach, best known for his status as a judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary”, is named THR‘s Top Stylist of the Year for its 2021 “Power Stylists” issue. He describes himself as an “image architect” focused on “creating looks that will be iconic.”

Roach has worked with Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiffany Haddish, Aldis Hodge, Tom Holland, and more.

“It will be like the roaring ’20s,” Roach says of life after COVID-19. “Like after Prohibition, where people wanted to be out and party and be seen and be fabulous. It’s going to go from zero to 100. We’ll be really, really, really, really busy. This industry will be busy again.”

Other tastemakers highlighted include Tom Brady, Beyonce, Regina King, Amanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr., and Andra Day.

“I’ve always had an interest in fashion and style since early in my professional career when I realized a lot of people were watching games on TV — of course, my wife [Gisele Bündchen] has had an influence, too,” Brady shares. “I never want to look at a picture from the past and think, What the hell was I thinking putting that on?”

The THR 2021 “Power Stylists” cover stars are Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya with Law Roach, Viola Davis and longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart, and Tom Brady — THR‘s first athlete cover — with stylist Andrew Weitz.