Winter is coming once again.

On Wednesday, HBO revealed the first official photos from the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon”.

The photos show the previously announced cast in full costume, including Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Also pictured is Steve Toussaint as the Sea Snake.

Steve Toussaint – Photo: HBO

And finally, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower.

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans – Photo: HBO

Set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, the new series tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros.

HBO also shared descriptions of each character:

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Prince Daemon Targaryen: The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake”: Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As The Sea Snake, the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Alicent Hightower: The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Otto Hightower: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

“House of the Dragon” is planned to premiere in 2022.