New “Cruella” posters are revealing more details about the characters of the upcoming live-action Disney film starring Emma Stone.

Emma Stone stars as the fashion-forward Cruella de Vil in the origin story that explains how her fur-loving, puppy-hating personas came to be.

Set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution, the movie follows a young grifter named Estella (Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Estella befriends a pair of thieves; together the trio build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estrella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend whose connection to Estella sets a course of action in motion allowing her cruel tendencies to shine.

Learn more about Stone’s transformation into Cruella in the featurette above and check out the character posters below.

“Cruella” arrives on May 28 in select theatres and on Disney+ with an additional premiere access fee for subscribers.