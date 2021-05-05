Kate Middleton is marking International Day of the Midwife with a very special interview.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Harriet Nayiga, a nurse and midwife who founded MILCOT (Midwife-led Community Transformation), a community organization providing advice and support for vulnerable women and girls in Uganda.

The chat was for the May issue of Nursing Times, to celebrate the three-year Nursing Now initiative, which is drawing to a close this month.

The 3 year long @NursingNow2020 campaign has seen: ✅ 31,000+ young professionals signed up for the Nightingale Challenge

🏥 Greater investment in nursing for 64 Nursing Now groups

👩‍⚕️ More nurses in leadership positionshttps://t.co/fwIvNbpJoo — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2021

“MILCOT is such a fantastic initiative. Was it your idea?” Middleton asked.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Royal Portraits, Queen Elizabeth Sends Message

Nayiga responded, “Yes, it was my idea; it was my vision. Five years back I worked with an organization taking care of pregnant teenagers in crisis. I was caring for them day and night as a house mother and a midwife. I comforted them because many of them felt stigmatized. Through this, I realized the challenges these girls were going through – I was sharing them.

“I would hug a young girl who is facing challenges – she’s crying, she was raped, she’s 10 years old. She’s seeing me as the mother, the sister, as everything – so I was caught up in the pain. I trained them in economic resilience, but that induced me to go back to school to learn how I can solve some of the challenges that they face.”

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Pay Tribute To Prince Philip During Air Cadets Squadron Visit

Middleton, who has worked with a lot of mothers over the years and voiced her appreciation for midwives on numerous occasions, also spoke about COVID-19 and the impact it has had on Nayiga’s organization, as well as parental mental health.

The May edition of @NursingTimes is a special issue, with a cover chosen by The Duchess of Cambridge, that celebrates the work of Nursing Now. Read The Duchess's interview with Harriet here: https://t.co/6HR08629YU pic.twitter.com/koWsL4ol9G — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2021

Nayiga responded, “Some of the women are going through what we call intimate partner violence. She’s facing violence from her partner, the partner is not providing, the partner abuses her, beats her. Others who are doing sex work, they find a lot of abuse from the men they sleep with – so they are all stressed, they have depression. We have provided group psychotherapy and we assess the level of depression.

“We are able to empower them, so they can set up small-scale businesses to support themselves. Mental health is very important in the community and we have to prioritize it. I advocate that we centre on mental health, and it is a component [of our support] we cannot leave out.”

“Hopefully one day I can come and see your amazing work first-hand,” Middleton shared before saying her goodbyes. “It’s so fantastic that organizations like MILCOT are on a global stage, being able to share their best practice. You should feel hugely proud of all the hard work and effort that goes into it. I can see your passion and dedication.”