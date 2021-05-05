Click to share this via email

Olivia Munn lends her acting credentials to Imagine Dragons’ new music video for “Cutthroat”.

Imagine Dragons dropped the Munn-led music video for “Cutthroat” on Wednesday. The Rick Rubin-produced song – at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu – was originally released on March 12 through KIDinaKORNER/Interscope.

The love song is described as “a propulsive, punk-leaning anthem about killing the critic inside of you.” It was penned by Reynolds, after getting back together and eventually remarrying his wife after a 7-month separation a few years ago.

Imagine Dragons vocalist Dan Reynolds has called the song “an exorcism of self-pity.”

“Cutthroat” and “Follow You” are Imagine Dragons’ first releases since the band dropped its fourth studio album, Origins, in 2018. The music video for “Follow You” also had a celebrity touch. It starred “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson.