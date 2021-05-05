Jodie Turner-Smith and her Canadian-born husband Joshua Jackson got together thanks to a T-shirt.

On Tuesday night, the “Without Remorse” star appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and talked about her first date with Jackson.

RELATED: Joshua Jackson Gives Loving Birthday Tribute To Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

“So when I first met my husband, it was kind of — we had a one-night stand,” Turner-Smith joked. “We’re in a two, three-year one night stand now.”

Meyers then asked how they actually first met, and the actress revealed she met Jackson at a party.

“First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that,'” she said. “And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn’t see him. He had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this T-shirt from a movie called ‘Sorry to Bother You’ and [actress] Tessa Thompson plays a character called Detroit, and she has this T-shirt that says, ‘The Future is Female Ejaculation.'”

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith Stars As Anne Boleyn In New Teaser For Channel 5 Series

Turner-Smith added, “And so he shouts across the room, ‘Detroit!’ He comes over and… does this really cute, charming thing that he does and just all night — he just basically followed me around the party.”