Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince William and Kate Middleton are venturing into the world of YouTube.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched their new channel Wednesday, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s to come with a 25-second video.

They joked on Instagram, “Better late than never.”

“By the way, you have to be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything,” William warned his wife at the start of the clip.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Pay Tribute To Prince Philip During Air Cadets Squadron Visit

Kate then insisted, “You didn’t need to roll your r’s.”

“Do I not?” the Duke responded.

The couple’s latest announcement comes after they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29.

To mark the milestone occasion, the royals released two new portraits, showing them cuddling up and smiling, looking more loved-up than ever.

Meghan Markle also announced an exciting new project this week, with her revealing she’d be releasing her first children’s book, The Bench, next month.