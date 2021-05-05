Click to share this via email

Carole Baskin has launched her very own cryptocurrency.

The “Tiger King” star, 59, announced her new digital currency on Wednesday, called $CAT, that will allow fans to buy merchandise or online experiences from Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa.

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that only exists electronically.

“I’m purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip,” she tweeted in her announcement.

“I’m investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up,” Baskin wrote in a statement on the Big Cat Rescue website.

It continued: “Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment,” she added, “but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats.”

Baskin also promised to launch non-fungible tokens and “a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats.”