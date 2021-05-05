Danielle Fishel had some exciting news to share on her 40th birthday on Wednesday.

The “Boy Meets World” star revealed she’s expecting her second baby, another son, with husband Jensen Karp.

Fishel shared a stunning snap showing off her baby bump, writing in the caption: “F O R T Y! I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life. I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20’s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30s brought me lows and highs but eventually I levelled out to a place of security.”

Continuing, “Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time.”

Adding, “I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might.”

Fishel and Karp, who tied the knot in November 2018, welcomed their first child together, son Adler Lawrence, in June 2019.

She previously opened up about Adler’s “nightmare” arrival in an emotional Instagram message.