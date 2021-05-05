The mystery surrounding the father of Jan’s baby on “The Office” has finally been solved.

On the latest episode of the “Office Ladies” podcast, hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey look back on the episode “Goodbye, Toby”, in which it’s revealed that Jan is pregnant, but Michael Scott is not the father.

While Jan, played by Melora Hardin, confirms to Michael, played by Steve Carell, that she got pregnant while they were still in a relationship, the pregnancy was actually achieved through a sperm donor.

For years, fans have wondered who the donor was, and according to Fischer and Kinsey, the answer was featured in a scene that was scripted, but cut out.

As it turns out, the father of little Astrid Levinson was pro tennis star Andy Roddick.

“Jenna in the script — and it didn’t make it to the deleted scenes — Jan reveals whose sperm she bought,” Kinsey says.

“What? Whose sperm is it?” Fischer responds, to which her co-host says, “Jan says: ‘You have to pay top dollar, but it’s worth it. Now, here’s the best part. I got Andy Roddick’s sperm.'”

Kinsey continues, “Yeah. And Jan looks to Michael like she’s expecting him to be very impressed. And Michael says, ‘The tennis player?’ And Jan says, ‘Well, it’s a little more than that. He’s the sixth ranked player in the world and he’s won four grand slams.’ And Michael says, ‘That’s a lot of grand slams, I guess.’ And Jan says, ‘And he’s a humanitarian — something with orphans.’ And Michael is quiet and Jan goes, ‘Michael?’ And Michael says, ‘Can I just sit here for a minute without more things coming into my head?'”

Fischer then speculates about why Roddick ended up being chosen as the father.

“OK, you guys. Andy Roddick was friends with Rainn Wilson, and he was a big fan of ‘The Office’ and he came by the set,” she explains. “I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick’s sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humour. Me and Lee [Kirk, Fischer’s husband] got to know Andy and Brooklyn [Decker] through our love of tennis. We would go watch Andy play tennis and sit with Brooklyn, and oh my gosh, I am so sad for his sake that this did not stay in the episode.”

Kinsey adds, “I know, I got to know Brooklyn myself through some charity work. And I kind of want to text her this couplet of dialog. I was cracking up,” Kinsey said. “So Andy Roddick is the father of Jan’s baby.”