Prince Charles is making sure to thank those involved in his father Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at age 99 on April 9, was laid to rest in an intimate St George’s Chapel ceremony on April 17.

Charles personally thanked the Welsh Guards who participated in the funeral as he visited them at their barracks in Windsor on Wednesday.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses next to a memorial during a visit to the Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks on May 5, 2021 in Windsor, England. Photo: Peter Cziborra – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales, who became the Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975 after his father passed the role on to him, said: “I was so enormously proud of those of you who formed part of the complement during my father’s funeral recently. If I may say so, what a wonderful credit not only to the Welsh Guards but also the Households Division and all those who were on parade, for what you all did.”

On a visit to the @WelshGuards at Windsor today, the Prince of Wales has thanked the regiment for their involvement in the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, saying: “I know that my father would have been enormously touched,” adding: “You did him proud.” #PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/JAUOsh6pfd — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 5, 2021

Charles added that the Royal Family was “deeply moved” by their participation, telling the guards: “People from other countries rang me up to say that they had never seen anything quite so marvellous, so beautifully done and with such dignity and style.”

Adding, “Of course it is something with which you are all rightly famed, but I know my father would have been also enormously touched because he had dreamt up this particular way he wanted it done.”

“So you did him proud — and you certainly made your old Colonel very proud indeed,” he concluded.