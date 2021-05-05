Loki is always doing the unexpected.

On Wednesday, Disney+ released a special new teaser announcing the premiere date for the Marvel series “Loki”, with star Tom Hiddleston delivering the news.

RELATED: The God Of Mischief Helps Fix The Flow Of Time In Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Trailer

“I’ve noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though arguably he’s incredibly heroic himself,” Hiddleston says. “You know, cunning, charming… I could go on, but why don’t I just prove it to you.”

He then gets serious and adds, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays,” before a title card appears revealing the show will launch on June 11, only for the date to flip to Wednesday, June 9.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Addresses James Bond Rumours As He Talks Returning To Loki

The Wednesday premiere marks a departure for Disney+ and their Marvel series, which have traditional rolled out new episodes each Friday.

Along with Hiddleston, “Loki” also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant and Sasha Lane.