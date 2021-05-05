Thomas Rhett is embracing fatherhood.

The ACM Male Artist of the Year winner joins “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat and opens up about his much-needed time spent at home with his wife Lauren and their three kids during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer welcomed his third daughter, Lennon Love, right before the pandemic and jokes, “When she’s in high school, she’s gonna be learning in the history books about the year that she was born.”

“We didn’t leave the house for 60, 70 days,” he adds. “She basically just grew up without hardly seeing anybody. But man, she is absolutely just incredible, all three of my babies are just the light of my world.”

All the time spent at home in 2020 also allowed Rhett to really tap into role as a father and admits he’s becoming a “stereotypical dad” by wearing polo shirts and bringing his camera everywhere.

“I’m wearing a polo at 4:30 on a Tuesday afternoon,” he jokes. “I mean my bus is filled with nothing but kid toys, my shorts are getting shorter, I’m taking a camera everywhere I go, a big camera tryna just capture all these moments and really just embrace the dad life.”

Rhett also says his three daughters – Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1 – are a great way to determine what songs make the cut on his records.

“I’ll drive around in the car on the way to school or home from school and play them new demos, and if they don’t ask to hear it again, then there’s no way that song is ever gonna make the record,” he reveals. “But if they ask to hear it a couple times, then you know you might have a hit or two on your hands.”

Meanwhile, with the increased vaccine rollout in the United States, Rhett shares how he feels about returning to the stage to perform in front of a live audience.

“I’m really nervous,” he admits. “But it feels good to be nervous about something again, you know, I was born to do this so it feels really awesome to get back at it.”

Plus, the country crooner performs “What’s Your Country Song” off his latest album, Country Again: Side A.