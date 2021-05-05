The Beyhive is buzzing over the appearance of a young Beyoncé in Netflix’s scripted “Selena: The Series” part two.

The streaming service premiered, earlier this week, the sophomore season of its TV show depicting the life of legendary musician Selena Quintanilla. The second season shows a scene where Selena meets a loyal fan at a Houston mall in the ’90s. That fan would one day come to be known as Beyoncé.

RELATED: Beyoncé Told Victoria Beckham The Spice Girls Inspired Her Career

Not her saying be quiet to Ms Tina 😭 https://t.co/Ob65rTrgyo — dayoncé (@daydelgadillo) May 5, 2021

The interaction most likely happened in real life; however, some creative liberties may have been taken with the specifics of the encounter.

“I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity and I just say her and said ‘hello’ and kept it moving,” Beyoncé said in a now-resurfaced interview. “Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”

RELATED: A Musical Icon Goes Solo In ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Trailer

“I think she is a legend and I admire her, and she was so talented. So, I’m very happy that — even though she didn’t know who I was,” she added. “I’m still so excited that I got that opportunity.”

Either way, members of the Beyhive were thrilled to see fictional versions of Beyoncé, Solange Knowles and Tina Knowles appear in “Selena”.