The Beyhive is buzzing over the appearance of a young Beyoncé in Netflix’s scripted “Selena: The Series” part two.
The streaming service premiered, earlier this week, the sophomore season of its TV show depicting the life of legendary musician Selena Quintanilla. The second season shows a scene where Selena meets a loyal fan at a Houston mall in the ’90s. That fan would one day come to be known as Beyoncé.
RELATED: Beyoncé Told Victoria Beckham The Spice Girls Inspired Her Career
Not her saying be quiet to Ms Tina 😭 https://t.co/Ob65rTrgyo
— dayoncé (@daydelgadillo) May 5, 2021
The interaction most likely happened in real life; however, some creative liberties may have been taken with the specifics of the encounter.
“I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity and I just say her and said ‘hello’ and kept it moving,” Beyoncé said in a now-resurfaced interview. “Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”
RELATED: A Musical Icon Goes Solo In ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Trailer
“I think she is a legend and I admire her, and she was so talented. So, I’m very happy that — even though she didn’t know who I was,” she added. “I’m still so excited that I got that opportunity.”
Either way, members of the Beyhive were thrilled to see fictional versions of Beyoncé, Solange Knowles and Tina Knowles appear in “Selena”.
the way they turned ‘selena told the little girl to never give up on her dreams. that girl grew up to be beyoncé’ into a real script djekdowmsskdkdkd https://t.co/jdyAIUUmCX
— roro (future goop employee)🧚🏾 (@fuglibetty) May 5, 2021