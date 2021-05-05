Willow Smith knows how to celebrate Mother’s Day right.

On the latest episode of “Red Table Talk”, the 20-year-old pulled off an early Mother’s Day surprise for her mom Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Hey ma, you might be a little suspicious recently because I’ve been cooking up something on the side for this beautiful day,” Willow said in a video she played for her mom at the end of the episode.

“When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit,” she continued. “This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass.”

Willow went on, “I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about. I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favourite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.”

She, Jada and Adrienne Banfield-Norris then stepped outside to see the big surprise, finding Jada’s old band members all set up for a performance featuring Willow.

Oh my god, what is happening right now?!” exclaimed Jada as the performance started.

“This is perfect, this is perfect. This is beautiful,” Adrienne added.