Lizzo‘s saying goodbye to paradise but not without sending a message to her fans.

Proving that there’s merit to celebrating your birth week, the singer has been living it up on her birthday vacation since April 25. Now that the trip has come to an end, she’s sharing some words of wisdom with her followers. On Tuesday, Lizzo posted a video on her Instagram page that chronicled her adventures in a tropical paradise and wrote a caption reflecting on her growth within the past year.

“This has been the best birthday of all time. I love giving, and it’s so hard for me to receive,” she wrote. “This year I finally accepted the love people have been waiting to give back to me.”

She went on: “I know it’s not easy, but I *implore* you to allow yourself to be loved. The whole world is waiting to give you everything you deserve—you just have to open your arms. Thank you to my friends and family and loved ones, you are all my soulmates I’m so glad to have you. The best days of your life you don’t get twice— so let’s make more! ❤️”​

Lizzo kicked off her birthday extravaganza with a girls’ trip to Las Vegas, where she treated fans to one jaw-dropping look after another. The “Truth Hurts” singer sported several different looks, each one as fabulous and figure-hugging as we’ve come to expect from Lizzo.

“Another year for the history books and anotha look for ya mood board B**CH 💋,” she captioned a post on her birthday. “Thanks for all the bday wishes 🎶IMA HIT U BACK IN A MINUTE🎵”

And, of course, the looks didn’t stop when she jetted off to her beachfront escape! From the airport runway to poolside in paradise, Lizzo kept her fans fed with luxury looks.

If nothing else, let Lizzo’s heartfelt message and lavish birthday celebration remind us all that it never hurts to indulge ourselves!

