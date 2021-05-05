Gina Rodriguez desperately needs to snooze in Netflix’s new trailer for “Awake”.

The streaming giant released a 2-minute look at its upcoming sci-fi thriller on Wednesday. “Awake” stars Rodriguez alongside her “Annihilation” castmate Jennifer Jason Leigh, Canadian-born Barry Pepper and “Game of Thrones” star Finn Jones.

“Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep,” a synopsis for the movie reads. “Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race.”

‘When Jill (played by Gina Rodriguez), a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world,” it concludes.

“Awake” premieres June 9 on Netflix.