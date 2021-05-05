Nearly two months after the season 25 finale of “The Bachelor”, Matt James is opening up about where his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell stands now.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 29-year-old revealed that he and Kirkconnell are trying to make things work.

“I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” he told the magazine.

“It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist,” continued James, the franchise’s first Black Bachelor. “I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better.”

The magazine noted that Kirkconnell confirmed in writing that she and James are back together.

The couple initially broke up earlier this year after photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed plantation party in 2018 resurfaced online.

Since then, Kirkconnell has apologized and has vowed to “continue to learn how to be antiracist.”

As for the future of the “Bachelor” franchise, James is positive that it will last “long after I’m gone” despite being surrounded by criticism and controversy for its extreme lack of diversity.

However, he stated that it’s important for representation to be both in front and behind the camera.

“If you have different people of colour all across the board, it’s going to help you tell a story that’s more representative,” he shared. “If someone has never… been with someone who doesn’t look like them, they’re going to have a hard time.”

Check out James’ full interview with WSJ. Magazine here.